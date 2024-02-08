Thursday, February 8, 2024
Farmers protest: Security beefed up at Delhi borders

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Feb 8: In view of a protest call given by the farmers, the Delhi Police on Thursday beefed up the security in the national capital, including the border areas, an official said.

“Heavy traffic is expected on the routes connected to Soniya Vihar, DND, Chilla, Gazipur, Sabhapur, Apsara & Loni borders on February 8,” the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet on X.

Another official said that other than deployment of paramilitary forces, the pickets, and barricades have been installed on the Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh borders.

Ahead of the protest demonstrations by farmers in Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police imposed CrPC section 144 since Wednesday.

The police also issued a traffic advisory, cautioning commuters against diversions on some routes in the twin cities in view of farmers’ movement on tractors.

Farmers groups have been on protest since December 2023. They are demanding hiked compensation for land acquired by the local development authorities.

IANS

