VPP decries delay in holding talks with CM

Shillong, Feb 8: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Thursday decried the delay of the assured talks between Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and the party leaders on the Lokayukta issue.

VPP spokesperson, Batskhem Myrboh said that the NPP leader and Government Spokesperson, Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh had promised to talk to the Chief Minister to schedule a meeting with VPP leaders and that it would be done in a matter of two or three days. But till date, the CM failed to convene such a meeting.

Stating that this delay to convene or not convening the meeting implies that Ampareen Lyngdoh is a powerless and insignificant entity in the government, he said, “It is unfortunate that the ruling Party (NPP) is so poor in human resource that such a personality is projected to represent us in Parliament”.

He said the people should be wise to read this and reject NPP altogether in the ensuing MP election.

“Moreover, the CM might have realised that he has nothing to defend his action. His lies that the three lokayukta officials were removed as per law would be accepted only by an illogical person and foolish person with no capacity to think,” he added.

According to him there is a clear indication that the abrupt termination was done with ulterior motive to protect his associates.

“Therefore, the CM is not convening the meeting as he would find it difficult to have a face- -to-face interaction with the VPP leaders who stand for fairness and justice,” he added.