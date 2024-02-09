Friday, February 9, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Infant’s body dumped in garbage truck

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 8: In a shocking incident, the body of a newborn male wrapped in a plastic bag was recovered from a garbage truck at Shanmari in Lumshyiap locality on Thursday morning.
The driver and assistant of the garbage truck discovered the body while they were sorting the trash they had picked up from the locality and alerted Rangbah Shnong of Lumshyiap, Phira Khongphai.
The Pasteur Beat House police took possession of the body.
The Rangbah Shnong said members of the Dorbar Shnong, Seng Samla, and Seng Longkmie are conducting door-to-door inquiries in an attempt to locate the family that abandoned the baby in the garbage truck.
The incident has been strongly condemned by the Lumshyiap Dorbar Shnong.

