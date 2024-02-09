Friday, February 9, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Mandatory Aadhaar info in forms: SC won’t initiate contempt proceedings against ECI

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

New Delhi, Feb 9:  The Supreme Court on Friday refused to initiate contempt action against officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) for not modifying the forms which compel the voter to mandatorily provide their Aadhaar number.

The poll body had earlier undertaken before the top court that it was looking into issuing “clarificatory changes in the forms” as linking Aadhaar numbers with electoral rolls is not mandatory under the Registration of Electors (Amendment) Rules 2022.

The contempt plea filed by the Congress’ Telangana unit Senior Vice President G. Niranjan alleged that even after having sufficient time, the ECI officials have not taken any steps to modify the forms, specifically Form 6 (Application Form for New Voters) and the Form 6B (Letter of Information of Aadhaar Number for the purpose of Electoral Roll Authentication).

In an earlier round of litigation, responding to a writ petition filed by Niranjan, the ECI in September 2023 told the Supreme Court that submission of Aadhaar particulars was voluntary and over 66 crore Aadhaar numbers have already been uploaded in the process of finalising electoral rolls.

The plea said that the present forms compel the voter to provide Aadhaar number though the EC claims that the submission of Aadhaar details is optional.

The petition filed before the apex court alleged that the ECI has been insisting that its officials collect Aadhaar numbers of voters and the state officers are forcing the village, and booth-level officials to collect Aadhaar numbers from the voters.

It claimed that “the ground-level officials are forcing the voters to submit their Aadhaar numbers and threatening the voters that if the Aadhaar card number is not provided then the voter will lose their vote.”

IANS

Previous article
SC adjourns hearing on CBI’s plea against interim bail to ex-ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar
Next article
SAR on car for surveillance! Ex-ISRO official promoted Sisir Radar innovates
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ali Abbas Zafar: In ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, the canvas is raw, rugged

Shillong, February 9: The makers of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ treated fans to...
Business

Sharp selloff seen in small and midcap stocks

Shillong, February 9: Sharp selling was seen in the broader domestic market on Friday on account of the...
INTERNATIONAL

Canadian police arrest 2 teens after shooting incident at Nijjar’s aide’s home

Shillong, February 9: Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that occurred last week,...
MEGHALAYA

PMAY (U) beneficiaries await clearance of bills nearly 5 years on, AHAM raises stink

Resubelpara, Feb 9: The Achik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) – CEB has raised questions over the inordinate delay...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Ali Abbas Zafar: In ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, the canvas is raw, rugged

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 9: The makers of Akshay Kumar and...

Sharp selloff seen in small and midcap stocks

Business 0
Shillong, February 9: Sharp selling was seen in the...

Canadian police arrest 2 teens after shooting incident at Nijjar’s aide’s home

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 9: Two teenagers have been arrested in...
Load more

Popular news

Ali Abbas Zafar: In ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, the canvas is raw, rugged

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 9: The makers of Akshay Kumar and...

Sharp selloff seen in small and midcap stocks

Business 0
Shillong, February 9: Sharp selling was seen in the...

Canadian police arrest 2 teens after shooting incident at Nijjar’s aide’s home

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 9: Two teenagers have been arrested in...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge