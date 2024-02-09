MP BJP in-charge for LS election miffed with party MLAs’ reluctance on poll guideline

Shillong, February 9: The in-charge for the Lok Sabha polls for Madhya Pradesh, Mahendra Singh, has expressed disappointment over several BJP MLAs not taking the central leadership’s guideline for the coming Lok Sabha election seriously and warned them not to repeat the mistake again, sources privy to the development said.

Around 60 out of the 163 BJP MLAs were reportedly found not adhering to the direction on ‘wall writing’ seriously; while around 20 MLAs were found not registered in the ‘NaMo App’, which is mandatory for all the BJP leaders and workers.

This came out during the BJP’s legislative party meeting held at Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s residence late on Thursday. Sources said when Mahendra Singh took the dais to address the gathering, he was upset with their reports, and he has issued a stern warning to comply with the direction.

In the meeting, Singh reportedly also stated that the activities of each BJP MLA is being monitored on a regular basis and those found repeating the same mistake may face action. He also directed the BJP MLAs to ensure that each assembly constituency completes 300 ‘wall-writings’.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president V. D. Sharma kicked-off the ‘wall-writing’ programme from Bhopal last week. In this programme, the BJP leaders will write a slogan on the walls – “Ek Bar Fir Modi Sarkar.” Sharma continued to participate in this programme in different parts of the state, and for the last two days, he has been doing the same in Raghogarh assembly constituency, which is the bastion of veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh.

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also participated in the ‘wall-writing’ programme in his assembly constituency Budhni in Sehore district on Thursday. (IANS)