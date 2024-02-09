PMAY (U) beneficiaries await clearance of bills nearly 5 years on, AHAM raises stink

Resubelpara, Feb 9: The Achik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) – CEB has raised questions over the inordinate delay in the release of bills meant for the construction of houses of beneficiaries under the PMAY (Urban) scheme.

According to the AHAM’s findings, various beneficiaries in the villages of Babukona, Babupara and Khaldang Rongsrek areas began construction of their house under the scheme in the year 2019 but had to abandon it after their second and third instalments were delayed by the Resubelpara Municipal Board (RMB).

“They have raised a complaint with us regarding their dissatisfaction with the delayed payment for the PMAY scheme that was to be controlled by RMB. Some beneficiaries claimed that they began constructing their houses in 2019 after it was agreed that the payment would be made in a 3 installment system. However, it has been well beyond the agreed-upon timeframe and the second and final Bill is still pending,” said general secretary, Clinton Marak.

AHAM added that the delay in payments has caused considerable inconvenience and financial strain on the beneficiaries with many abandoning the project altogether.

“They have been relying on the proceeds from the subsidiary house for essential expenses and commitments and the non-payment has disrupted their financial plans. We have sought a report from the RMB on the matter and have requested that these be cleared on an urgent basis,” added Clinton.

Meanwhile, upon being contacted on the matter, the RMB CEO, Jude Rangku Sangma claimed that there was no allotment for the houses of these beneficiaries and therefore they were not paid. He however said that he would check the files and provide an answer.

Later upon seeing the sanction letter, he added that the sanction was from MUDA, Shillong and as such, a closer look into what happened was required before any clarification was provided.