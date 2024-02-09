BAIC exhibition set to feature top architects, designers in Guwahati

Guwahati, Feb 9: An exhibition of buildings, architecture, interior design and construction here will bring India’s top companies, dealers, designers, manufacturers, consultants and engineers under one platform, come August.

The BAIC (Building, Architecture, Interior Design and Construction) exhibition is set to be Northeast India’s biggest confluence of architecture, building materials, design and construction, organisers claimed, while making the announcement during the launch here on Friday.

The exhibition will be held at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre here from August 9 to 11, 2024.

Attendees can expect a diverse range of activities at BAIC, including insightful seminars, hands-on workshops, and engaging panel discussions featuring experts and thought leaders from the industry.

Moreover, BAIC will feature an exhibition area where leading manufacturers and service providers will showcase their state-of-the-art products and services.

Architect Rana Mahanta said that the exhibition would serve as a valuable channel for linking manufacturers and suppliers with potential buyers, while also providing the general public with insights into the intricacies of realising their dream homes.

“This platform is significant in bringing together various stakeholders in the construction sector,” Mahanta said.

Expressing enthusiasm about the exhibition, BAIC founder Neha Malhotra said: “Having worked in the exhibition industry for two decades, my aspiration has always been to bring together the best for extraordinary collaborations. I believe this exhibition will serve as a catalyst for such remarkable stories to unfold.”