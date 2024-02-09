Friday, February 9, 2024
PTI claims lead on 150 plus seats; asks Nawaz to ‘accept defeat’

By: Agencies

Islamabad, Feb 9: As the counting of votes for the national elections is underway, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Friday claimed to have leads on over 150 seats, and asked PML(N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to “accept defeat”.

PTI on its official handle on X said: “Show some grace @NawazSharifMNS, accept the defeat! People of Pakistan will never accept you. This is a golden opportunity to regain some credibility as a democrat. Daylight robbery is going to be rejected massively by Pakistan! #PTIWon #RespectMandate.”

In a video message posted on PTI founder Imran Khan’s X handle, party chief Gohar Khan said: “We will be making the next government in Pakistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

“Attempts are being made to change the results. According to Election Act, results have to be announced by 2 p.m. However 100 per cent results are yet to be announced. I urge the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce the results as soon as possible,” Gohar, who has won NA-10 in Buner with 110,023 votes, said.

PTI-backed candidates Fazal Muhammad Khan has won NA-25 Charsadda II Muhammad Abdul Salam and Sultan Room have won their seats from PK-58 Mardan and PK-9 Swat, Iftikharullah Jan has emerged victorious with 39,538 votes in PK-64 Charsadda III, Dawn reported.

PTI-backed candidate Saleem Rehman has won from Swat’s NA-3 with 81,411 votes, according to the preliminary result announced by the ECP.

Meanwhile PML-N’s Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the party will form the government in the Centre and Punjab province.

In a post on X, she said that the results were still being received by the party’s election cell.

“Due to the unavailability of mobile and internet services, it became difficult to get the results,” she said, adding that the party’s position was “strong”.

To form the government in the country, a party needs to secure win on 133 of the 265 seats. Polling was postponed on one seat after death of a candidate.

IANS

