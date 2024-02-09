Friday, February 9, 2024
Smuggled snake venom worth Rs 12 crore recovered in Bengal

By: Agencies

Kolkata, Feb 9: Border Security Force on Friday said that they have seized smuggled snake venom worth Rs 12 crore from an Indo- Bangladesh bordering pocket at Hili in South Dinajpur district in the northern sector of West Bengal.

BSF said that one accused was arrested from whom the crystal jar containing the snake venom was seized. He has been handed over to the state forest department officials.

The arrested person has been identified as Tapan Adhikari (51).

It is learnt that the special crystal jar containing the snake venom consignment was made in France. State Forest Department sleuths suspect that in all probability the consignment was brought there to be smuggled to China via Nepal.

The Ranger of Balurghat forest division Sukanta Ojha said that the person was arrested with the snake venom consignment by 61 Battalion BSF.

“He is a resident of Trimohini which falls under Hili Police Station. He will be presented to a lower district court on Friday only. The seized consignment is being sent to Mumbai for examination purposes,” he said.

Sources said that this is the third incident of seizure of smuggled snake venom consignment in the last 14 months.

In September 2022, the officials at the forest sector in Jalpaiguri district seized snake venom worth Rs 13 crore.

In October 2022, the officials had seized smuggled snake venom of estimated market value of around Rs 30 crore from Ghoshpukur forest range area at Phansidewa community development block in the plains of Darjeeling district.

IANS

