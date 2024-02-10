Saturday, February 10, 2024
1st orientation programme of founder doctors of PIMC at USTM held

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, Feb 10 : The first batch of doctors who have recently joined the upcoming PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital (PIMC) at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) had a fruitful discussion here today on the occasion of the “1st Orientation Programme of Founder Doctors” and prepared a strategy for the Medical College. The Orientation was presided over by Padma Shri Dr Sarbeswar Sahariah, Pro Vice-Chancellor USTM in the presence of Shri Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor USTM and Dr Biraj Kumar Das, Principal designate PIMC, apart from a host of doctors.

Welcoming the gathering of about a hundred doctors, including those participating the orientation in Zoom Meet, Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque said that PIMC is a dream that is coming to reality. He spoke about the spirit behind building an institution and that the effort comes from everywhere, right from the housekeeping staff to the high officials.

Addressing the doctors’ community, he said, “Without the support and dedication of the doctors, the journey of PIMC is not possible. We want to extend healthcare facilities even to the poor who cannot afford them. In the next two to three years, we hope to work with a lot of expertise in the medical field. We always emphasize quality education and research.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Biraj Kumar Das, Principal designate of PIMC said, “PIMC will be one of the best institutes of India”. He said that those doctors who have already joined, are the creamy layer of the region. “We are now working aggressively to develop an excellent medical college and hospital here. Morning shows the day. The process has already begun and about 88 doctors have joined the upcoming medical college and I am confident that we will receive the letter of permission from the National Medical Commission very soon”, he added.

In his presidential address, Dr Sarbeswar Sahariah thanked Chancellor Hoque for giving him the opportunity to work with USTM medical college and serve the people of the region. “USTM is a larger organisation and PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital is under USTM. It’s a bigger family, satellite-like family.” He said that the medical college will not only depend on the students from the region but also from the neighbouring countries. “I am sure People from all over the country will come and join us”, he added.

Towards the end of the orientation programme, all the doctors gave their introduction and unanimously appreciated the vision and mission of USTM Chancellor M Hoque. They expressed their desire to work for the growth of the institution and create a centre of excellence in medical education and research. The programme ended with a vote of thanks offered by Ms Anju Hazarika, Registrar of USTM. She urged all the doctors to cooperate with the mission healthcare of USTM.

 

 

