Saturday, February 10, 2024
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Imran to decide next PM of Pakistan: PTI Chairman

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Islamabad, Feb 10: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar said on Saturday that party founder Imran Khan will decide who will be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The party claims to be in a strong position after winning 170 National Assembly seats in the general elections held in Pakistan on February 8, The Express Tribune reported.

“Imran Khan will decide who will be the next Prime Minister. He is the leader, whether he is in jail or outside,” Gohar said while addressing a press conference here, the report said.

Gohar also claimed that the party has won 170 National Assembly seats out of the 265 contested.

“Out of these, 94 are those whom the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is admitting and has issued Form-47 to,” Gohar said, adding that on 22 other seats where PTI had won, the victory was “converted to a defeat”, Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan’s general elections have been the most fraught in recent years, with ex-Prime minister Imran Khan jailed and his arch-rival Nawaz Sharif appearing to be the favourite of the powerful military-led establishment.

Early results show Khan’s anointed candidates faring better than expected, after a polarised campaign rife with accusations of rigging and still with no clear winner, The Express Tribune reported.

IANS

Previous article
1st orientation programme of founder doctors of PIMC at USTM held
Next article
Script row: Tripura student body calls for road, railway blockade from Feb 12
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Script row: Tripura student body calls for road, railway blockade from Feb 12

Agartala, Feb 10: Tipra Indigenous Students Federation (TISF), the student wing of the Opposition Tipra Motha Party (TMP),...
MEGHALAYA

1st orientation programme of founder doctors of PIMC at USTM held

Guwahati, Feb 10 : The first batch of doctors who have recently joined the upcoming PA Sangma International...
Health

People who quit smoking before 40 likely to live same as non-smokers: Study

New Delhi, Feb 10:  Smokers who quit smoking before the age of 40 can expect to live almost...
INTERNATIONAL

Kamala Harris slams special counsel’s claim about Biden’s age, memory

Washington, Feb 10:  US Vice President Kamala Harris, trusted lieutenant and running mate of President Joe Biden in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Script row: Tripura student body calls for road, railway blockade from Feb 12

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, Feb 10: Tipra Indigenous Students Federation (TISF), the...

1st orientation programme of founder doctors of PIMC at USTM held

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, Feb 10 : The first batch of doctors...

People who quit smoking before 40 likely to live same as non-smokers: Study

Health 0
New Delhi, Feb 10:  Smokers who quit smoking before...
Load more

Popular news

Script row: Tripura student body calls for road, railway blockade from Feb 12

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, Feb 10: Tipra Indigenous Students Federation (TISF), the...

1st orientation programme of founder doctors of PIMC at USTM held

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, Feb 10 : The first batch of doctors...

People who quit smoking before 40 likely to live same as non-smokers: Study

Health 0
New Delhi, Feb 10:  Smokers who quit smoking before...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge