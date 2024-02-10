Chokpot GSU expresses gratitude for Eklavya school set up

Tura, Feb 10: The Chokpot regional unit of the Garo Students’ Union have expressed their gratitude to all those involved in ensuring the establishment of Eklavya Model Residential School in Chokpot Jetra, South Garo Hills.

In a release today, Feb 10, following an inspection of the site of the school, the NGO expressed their thanks to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, for the benefit of the ST people and villagers living in remote areas.

“It is especially helpful for the underprivileged children of these areas. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Jetragre A’king Nokma for generously providing his A’king land for the construction of the school. His selfless and generous act will benefit the children of his village for generations to come,” said Spensar Sangma, the general secretary.

They further thanked the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma for his continuous support towards the development of Chokpot.

“The region has seen significant growth and development in the last 50 years and we are hopeful that this school will contribute to its further progress,” they added.