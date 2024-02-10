CM inaugurates Megh Farm Processing Hub, Prime Hub in Tikrikilla

Tura, Feb 10: Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma today, Feb 10, inaugurated the Megh Farm Processing Hub and Tikrikilla Prime Hub in the border village of Tikrikilla in West Garo Hills (WGH).

The Megh Farm Processing Hub and the Tikrikilla Hub was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 14 crores and 10 lakhs and has the capacity to process 20 metric tons of farm produce per day.

It has two cold storage units that can maintain a steady temperature of minus 40 and minus 10 degrees centigrade even during power outages thanks to the installation of solar power panels generating efficient power supply. The processing hub can produce 15 metric tons of juice and a huge quantity of Jam every day.

The plant boasts its own 110 kilowatt solar power plant and a prime hub where training can be given to farmers and youth on food best processing techniques and equipment. The temperature control will help the farmers keep their produce fresh for longer periods thus minimizing wastage.

During his speech, the CM said that the processing hub can be termed as one of the biggest of its kind in the state and urged people of the region to treat it as an asset. He further emphasized on the need for more such infrastructures on a needs basis. He added that such setups will be provided in all the 50 C&RD Blocks of the state.

He also informed that Rs 20 crores has been sanctioned for Nidanpur-Shyamnagar road just recently and that work would begin soon.

Lok Sabha MP Agatha Sangma stated that the state’s produce like turmeric, cashew etc were famed outside the state and that the local farmers of the state were benefiting through proper exposure. The MP later thanked the government for initiating such an important project in the region.

Cheques worth Rs 1 crore 23 lakh 20 thousand under Community Investment Fund (CIF) MSRLS were later distributed to cooperative societies and village organizations for excellence in cooperative movement and farm activity.

Earlier, Managing Director, Muktidata Multi Purpose Cooperative Society, Fr Binoy Joseph thanked the CM for initiating the much needed project in the region and stated that the plant was employing 60 local youth while at the same time generating income for 100 daily wage earners.

The CM inaugurated both the infrastructures in the presence of a host of dignitaries including Power Minister A T Mondal, Lok Sabha MP, Agatha Sangma, Tikrikilla MLA Jimmy D Sangma, Raksamgre MLA Limison D Sangma, Selsella MLA Arbinstone B Marak, Salmanpara MLA Ian Botham K Sangma, Nogorpara MDC Linekar K Sangma, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Chelani, Superintendent of Police Abraham T Sangma.