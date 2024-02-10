City gets its first micro brewery

SHILLONG, Feb 9: Shillong now owns its very first micro brewery, ‘The Yeastern Civilization’, which was inaugurated here in the city on Friday. With this new establishment, the people of Shillong will now be able to sip in fresh beer brewed locally.

The Yeastern Civilization, the first of its kind in Meghalaya, would offer fresh beer to people made from local ingredients. Besides, the happening place setup in Laitumkhrah would also be an ideal location for the tourists and even the citizens to sip the fresh beer made in the micro brewery setup in the restaurant itself.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who inaugurated the micro brewery, termed the initiative as a unique project even as he added that it excites him to see that young entrepreneurs are taking up new projects and doing things that have not been done before. “They are bringing new technology and process which will provide a new experience to tourists and citizens,” he said. The place would also provide unique experience to tourists as they will enjoy tailor-made beer made out of local ingredients like pineapples and the renowned Khasi Mandarin oranges which are locally produced.

The place, which also has a restaurant, bar and space for other activities, is also set to generate revenue for the local farmers and producers.

The Chief Minister switched on the brewing machinery, and in 28 days time, fresh beer would be available.

Earlier, Excise Minister Kyrmen Shylla said that the new place would offer employment to local youth.

“We believe in supporting the community by facilitating and involving local farmers and suppliers which will open up avenues for Meghalaya,” he said.

Asserting that microbreweries also push for economic growth and job creation by attracting tourists and stimulating local demands, Shylla added that this establishment would also generate revenue for small farmers and artisans.