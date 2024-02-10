Saturday, February 10, 2024
MEGHALAYA

UDP for amicable border resolution

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

SHILLONG, Feb 9: The recent hullabaloo over border resolution, particularly after an Assam legislator’s remark made in the Assam Legislatively Assembly, has prompted the UDP to make a clarion call for a positive outlook to the intestate boundary dispute solving process between neighbours Assam and Meghalaya.
The UDP, which is an important ally in the NPP-led MDA 2.0 Government, on Friday, stated that there should be no hurdles in the dialogue process.
“When effort is being made to resolve the boundary issue, let us give a chance to both governments to find ways and means to look for solutions by soliciting views and opinions from all stakeholders,” said UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh while speaking to The Shillong Times.
He said this while referring to legislatures from both the states getting into exchanges of statements with negative connotation.
On the statement made by Assam Border Minister Atul Bora, Mawthoh said, “There is nothing to comment. It’s a free country. Everyone can speak whatever they like, but the process has to go on. It is an issue which has been lingering for decades now”.
“Let us look positively ahead and not create hurdles in the dialogue process that is going on,” he added.
It may be recalled that the two states had signed an MoU on March 29 of 2022 in New Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah after reaching a consensus on six areas of dispute in the first phase of border talks. The areas included Hahim, Gizang, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilangkata and Ratacherra
In Phase-II of talks, the areas include Khanduli-Psiar, Block 1 and Block 2, Borduar, Langpih, Desh Doomreah and Nongwah-Mawtamur.
It may be noted that the second phase of negotiations between Meghalaya and Assam to settle the remaining six areas of differences is currently stalled, and there has not been many meetings at the chief minister level in recent times.
Event the regional committees have not come together in the last few months to deliberate on the contentious issue.

Previous article
Monolith Festival gets theme song
Next article
City gets its first micro brewery
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

HC asks EJH DC to shift coal stock within Feb

Transit passes for 1.5 lakh MT of coal yet to be issued by district admin SHILLONG, Feb 9: The...
MEGHALAYA

Conrad seeks Centre’s help in rejuvenating critical rivers

Shillong, Feb 9: The state government has sought the Centre’s support in rejuvenating some of the important rivers...
MEGHALAYA

Climate change needs brainstorming: CM

First International Water Conclave kicks off in city Shillong, Feb 9: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday stressed...
EDITORIAL

Importance of water governance

The international water conclave being held in Meghalaya has brought many issues to the fore. Meghalaya Chief Minister,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

HC asks EJH DC to shift coal stock within Feb

MEGHALAYA 0
Transit passes for 1.5 lakh MT of coal yet...

Conrad seeks Centre’s help in rejuvenating critical rivers

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 9: The state government has sought the...

Climate change needs brainstorming: CM

MEGHALAYA 0
First International Water Conclave kicks off in city Shillong, Feb...
Load more

Popular news

HC asks EJH DC to shift coal stock within Feb

MEGHALAYA 0
Transit passes for 1.5 lakh MT of coal yet...

Conrad seeks Centre’s help in rejuvenating critical rivers

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 9: The state government has sought the...

Climate change needs brainstorming: CM

MEGHALAYA 0
First International Water Conclave kicks off in city Shillong, Feb...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge