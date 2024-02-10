UDP for amicable border resolution

SHILLONG, Feb 9: The recent hullabaloo over border resolution, particularly after an Assam legislator’s remark made in the Assam Legislatively Assembly, has prompted the UDP to make a clarion call for a positive outlook to the intestate boundary dispute solving process between neighbours Assam and Meghalaya.

The UDP, which is an important ally in the NPP-led MDA 2.0 Government, on Friday, stated that there should be no hurdles in the dialogue process.

“When effort is being made to resolve the boundary issue, let us give a chance to both governments to find ways and means to look for solutions by soliciting views and opinions from all stakeholders,” said UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh while speaking to The Shillong Times.

He said this while referring to legislatures from both the states getting into exchanges of statements with negative connotation.

On the statement made by Assam Border Minister Atul Bora, Mawthoh said, “There is nothing to comment. It’s a free country. Everyone can speak whatever they like, but the process has to go on. It is an issue which has been lingering for decades now”.

“Let us look positively ahead and not create hurdles in the dialogue process that is going on,” he added.

It may be recalled that the two states had signed an MoU on March 29 of 2022 in New Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah after reaching a consensus on six areas of dispute in the first phase of border talks. The areas included Hahim, Gizang, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilangkata and Ratacherra

In Phase-II of talks, the areas include Khanduli-Psiar, Block 1 and Block 2, Borduar, Langpih, Desh Doomreah and Nongwah-Mawtamur.

It may be noted that the second phase of negotiations between Meghalaya and Assam to settle the remaining six areas of differences is currently stalled, and there has not been many meetings at the chief minister level in recent times.

Event the regional committees have not come together in the last few months to deliberate on the contentious issue.