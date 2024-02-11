Sunday, February 11, 2024
NATIONAL

PM Modi in MP’s Jhabua to kick-start BJP campaign for LS polls

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Bhopal, Feb 11 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh to kick-start the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Modi is scheduled to address a mega rally of the tribals in Jhabua, which is one of the six Lok Sabha seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for Rs 7,550 crore development projects for the state.

This is PM Modi’s first visit to the state this year, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections slated later in few months. Last time, he had visited Madhya Pradesh to attend the oath ceremony of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on December 13, after the BJP registered a resounding victory in the assembly election held on November 17, 2023.

Importantly, Madhya Pradesh has the highest – six Lok Sabha seats reserved for tribals. Through the Prime Minister’s rally in Jhabua, the BJP’s goal is to focus on Scheduled Tribe seats in the Lok Sabha in three states.

Madhya Pradesh has 29 Lok Sabha seats, out of which, six – Betul, Dhar, Khargone, Mandla, Ratlam-Jhabua, and Shahdol are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan).

In his address to the tribal community in Jhabua, Prime Minister Modi will highlight the schemes initiated by his government for the community, a senior BJP leader said.

Despite a landslide victory in the recently concluded assembly elections, the BJP couldn’t make much headway in tribal regions. Out of the 47 Scheduled Tribe seats in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP won 24 seats, while the Congress secured 22 seats, which indicated a tough competition between both the parties on Adivasi majority seats, prompting the BJP to make efforts to win over the Adivasi community. (IANS)

Previous article
Sandeshkhali violence: NCSC seeks report from Bengal government
Next article
Will seek guidance from ‘Chanakya’ to win K’taka LS polls: BJP State President
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Youth should get chance in Lok Sabha too, says Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Feb 11 : Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Saturday that he has requested the party high-command...
NATIONAL

DMK constitutes war room for LS polls, senior leaders given charge

Chennai, Feb 11 : Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the DMK on Sunday announced the setting up...
INTERNATIONAL

Hamas data centre: Israel seeks UNRWA chief’s resignation

Shillong, February 11: Foreign Minister of Israel, Israel Kantz and the permanent representative of the country in the...
NATIONAL

Will seek guidance from ‘Chanakya’ to win K’taka LS polls: BJP State President

Bengaluru, Feb 11 : Karnataka BJP unit President B.Y. Vijayendra on Sunday said that the party leaders will...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Youth should get chance in Lok Sabha too, says Sachin Pilot

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, Feb 11 : Congress leader Sachin Pilot said...

DMK constitutes war room for LS polls, senior leaders given charge

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 11 : Ahead of the Lok Sabha...

Hamas data centre: Israel seeks UNRWA chief’s resignation

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 11: Foreign Minister of Israel, Israel Kantz...
Load more

Popular news

Youth should get chance in Lok Sabha too, says Sachin Pilot

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, Feb 11 : Congress leader Sachin Pilot said...

DMK constitutes war room for LS polls, senior leaders given charge

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 11 : Ahead of the Lok Sabha...

Hamas data centre: Israel seeks UNRWA chief’s resignation

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 11: Foreign Minister of Israel, Israel Kantz...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge