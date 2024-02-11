Sunday, February 11, 2024
Public rally in Mawkyrwat for RDA candidate Kharjahrin

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 10: The UDP on Saturday reposed faith in Robertjune Kharjarin to be one of the best candidates for the Shillong Parliamentarian seat, while adding that a massive public rally is being organised in the candidate’s home turf — Mawkyrwat, South West Khasi Hills — to garner support.
“A public meeting will be organised in Mawkyrwat as he hails from that constitution and the SWKH district UDP will be organising the public meeting which will be attended by all the leaders of the UDP and the HSPDP,” said UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh.
He added that all the districts have been activated at the constituency level.
Asked how the response has been so far for the party, he said, “The response is very good. We have a very good candidate in Robertjune Kharjarin. He is educated, he is an advocate, he has a lot of experience as far as public life is concerned and he has led as a youth leader and has been a counsel for KHADC for the last five years and has given a lot of inputs in advisory capacity. He has clarity as far as issues are concerned. Kharjarin is one of the best candidates amongst the others,” he added.
The UDP, which has established itself as the second largest party in the state with 12 MLAs, is confident of a superlative performance in the Lok Sabha polls.
The party has teamed up with its Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) partner, the HSPDP, and has fielded former HYC president, Robertjune Kharjarin.
The party, which enjoys a position of strength in Khasi-Jaintia Hills with a large number of MLAs and MDCs, is hoping to send an MP to Parliament.

