Sunday, February 11, 2024
TN revenue officials demolish portion of ‘Untouchability wall’ in Tiruppur

By: Agencies

Chennai, Feb 11 : The Tiruppur district administration in Tamil Nadu has demolished a portion of a wall situated between two areas in the district.

The wall, commonly known as ‘Untouchability wall’ separates people of two castes in a residential area. The wall was razed on Saturday.

The remaining portion of the wall will be demolished on Monday and Tuesday. This will help around 60 Dalit families to cross through the common path.

Devindran Nagar, inhabited by people from the Scheduled Caste, in the Sevur village Avinashi is separated from VIP Nagar by the wall. The ‘Untouchability‘ wall separating the two areas has long been a matter of concern for the Scheduled Caste community.

Social organisations like the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TUEF) have been spearheading a vociferous campaign against this practice.

Tiruppur district secretary of TUEF, C.K. Kanagaraj said the issue has been ongoing in the area since the past 16 years and that the organisation (TUEF) has been in the forefront to remove the untouchability wall. He welcomed the demolition of a portion of the wall and said that this was a right step in the right direction.

Maallika, a villager from Devindran Nagar who belongs to the SC community told IANS, “A group of officials arrived on Saturday afternoon and demolished a portion of the Untouchability wall which has been a lingering discomfort for us.”

She added, “We are much relieved now.” However ,VIP Resident Welfare Association officials said that a peace meet was scheduled between the two residential areas on Monday and that the Revenue officials had acted in haste by demolishing a portion of the wall.

The office-bearers of the association told IANS that the wall was erected for the safety of their residents and added that they would move court against the demolition. :

Previous article
Inauguration of Aadi Mahotsav 2024
Next article
IAS officer lodges complaint about pesky calls from call centre in UP
