Sunday, February 11, 2024
NATIONAL

UP man dies by poison outside SP’s house after police did not register complaint

By: Agencies

Pilibhit (UP), Feb 11: A man ended his life by consuming poison outside the residence of Superintendent of Police in Pilibhit on Saturday, after the police allegedly did not file a case of harassment against his wife.

Family members of the man said that his wife filed a complaint of domestic violence against him a few days ago. However, police have not taken his complaint against harassment by his wife.

Police sources said that Pradeep and Isha got married two months ago and the latter was allegedly demanding Rs 5 lakh from him.

On Saturday, Pradeep went to the SP’s office-cum-residence to file a complaint against his wife but the officer was not present. So, Pradeep consumed poison.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Atul Sharma said: “Pradeep, a resident of Sungarhi police station area consumed poison. He was taken to a hospital by the staff. The matter is being looked into.”

Later, Circle Officer (CO) Deepak Chaturvedi said that Pradeep died on the way to a hospital in nearby Bareilly district. He said that the post-mortem of the body will be conducted there.

Further action will be taken after the man’s family members file a complaint. (IANS)

NGT notice seeks status of UP’s Nawabganj bird sanctuary
Rahul’s yatra in UP rescheduled, shortened
