Youth should get chance in Lok Sabha too, says Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Feb 11 : Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Saturday that he has requested the party high-command to allow young party workers at the grassroot level and with a clean image to enter the fray in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan.

“I have requested the party to give opportunity to new people with clean image and who have worked hard at the grassroot level. Rahul Gandhi ji and Kharge ji also want the same. Among the new generation, those who are aware, dedicated, and have worked at the grassroot level will be given a chance, this will be a good message to the entire Rajasthan,” Pilot added.

“During the Congress’ screening committee meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday, there was a discussion on all 25 seats of Rajasthan for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Feedback was taken from everyone; the report of the State Election Committee, the report of AICC observers, the sentiments of the workers was also discussed,” he said.

Pilot was on a one-day visit to Tonk, his assembly constituency.

Speaking to the media in Rajasthan’s Tonk, he added, “We have prepared a panel for 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan. There will be a Central Election Committee meeting soon and the final call will be taken on the names of the candidates who will enter the fray. In this, as per the intention of Rahul Gandhi ji, youth working at the grassroot level will also be given a chance.”

After meeting party workers at the Circuit House, Pilot participated in Khatu Shyam’s Kalash Yatra following which he visited the District Congress Committee office and held a meeting of party officials and workers regarding the Lok Sabha elections.

During this time, the Tonk MLA paid floral tributes to his late father and former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot on his birth anniversary.

Regarding the Rajya Sabha elections, Pilot said: “The party’s candidate is decided by the AICC President and our top leadership. Whoever the party selects will be sent to victory from here.”

“In the assembly elections, places where new faces were fielded have won. Public have sent the youth to the state Assembly after winning their trust.”(IANS)