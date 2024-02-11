Sunday, February 11, 2024
NATIONAL

Youth should get chance in Lok Sabha too, says Sachin Pilot

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Jaipur, Feb 11 : Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Saturday that he has requested the party high-command to allow young party workers at the grassroot level and with a clean image to enter the fray in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan.

“I have requested the party to give opportunity to new people with clean image and who have worked hard at the grassroot level. Rahul Gandhi ji and Kharge ji also want the same. Among the new generation, those who are aware, dedicated, and have worked at the grassroot level will be given a chance, this will be a good message to the entire Rajasthan,” Pilot added.

“During the Congress’ screening committee meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday, there was a discussion on all 25 seats of Rajasthan for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Feedback was taken from everyone; the report of the State Election Committee, the report of AICC observers, the sentiments of the workers was also discussed,” he said.

Pilot was on a one-day visit to Tonk, his assembly constituency.

Speaking to the media in Rajasthan’s Tonk, he added, “We have prepared a panel for 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan. There will be a Central Election Committee meeting soon and the final call will be taken on the names of the candidates who will enter the fray. In this, as per the intention of Rahul Gandhi ji, youth working at the grassroot level will also be given a chance.”

After meeting party workers at the Circuit House, Pilot participated in Khatu Shyam’s Kalash Yatra following which he visited the District Congress Committee office and held a meeting of party officials and workers regarding the Lok Sabha elections.

During this time, the Tonk MLA paid floral tributes to his late father and former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot on his birth anniversary.

Regarding the Rajya Sabha elections, Pilot said: “The party’s candidate is decided by the AICC President and our top leadership. Whoever the party selects will be sent to victory from here.”

“In the assembly elections, places where new faces were fielded have won. Public have sent the youth to the state Assembly after winning their trust.”(IANS)

Previous article
DMK constitutes war room for LS polls, senior leaders given charge
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

DMK constitutes war room for LS polls, senior leaders given charge

Chennai, Feb 11 : Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the DMK on Sunday announced the setting up...
INTERNATIONAL

Hamas data centre: Israel seeks UNRWA chief’s resignation

Shillong, February 11: Foreign Minister of Israel, Israel Kantz and the permanent representative of the country in the...
NATIONAL

Will seek guidance from ‘Chanakya’ to win K’taka LS polls: BJP State President

Bengaluru, Feb 11 : Karnataka BJP unit President B.Y. Vijayendra on Sunday said that the party leaders will...
NATIONAL

PM Modi in MP’s Jhabua to kick-start BJP campaign for LS polls

Bhopal, Feb 11 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh to kick-start the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

DMK constitutes war room for LS polls, senior leaders given charge

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 11 : Ahead of the Lok Sabha...

Hamas data centre: Israel seeks UNRWA chief’s resignation

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 11: Foreign Minister of Israel, Israel Kantz...

Will seek guidance from ‘Chanakya’ to win K’taka LS polls: BJP State President

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Feb 11 : Karnataka BJP unit President B.Y....
Load more

Popular news

DMK constitutes war room for LS polls, senior leaders given charge

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 11 : Ahead of the Lok Sabha...

Hamas data centre: Israel seeks UNRWA chief’s resignation

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 11: Foreign Minister of Israel, Israel Kantz...

Will seek guidance from ‘Chanakya’ to win K’taka LS polls: BJP State President

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Feb 11 : Karnataka BJP unit President B.Y....
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge