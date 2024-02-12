Assam’s highest civilian awards to be conferred on Tuesday

Guwahati, Feb 12: Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will be present as chief guest at the ceremony to confer Assam’s highest civilian awards – “Assam Baibhav”, “Assam Saurav” and “Assam Gaurav” – to the awardees at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra here on Tuesday.

The Assam government had last month decided to confer the highest state civilian award – “Assam Baibhav” – on former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, the first judge from Northeast India to hold the post of Chief Justice of India. During the tenure of Gogoi as Chief Justice of India in 2018-2019, the apex court had given the verdict in the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi – Babri Masjid title suit.

On the other hand, the state government decided to confer the “Assam Saurav” award on Kishan Chand Nauriyal, who is serving as a cultural expert in the directorate of archaeology, indigenous and tribal faith and culture department of the Assam government.

The state government also decided to confer the “Assam Saurav” awards on ace swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika; sprinter Hima Das and Tiwa dance and music exponent Nadiram Deuri.

Besides, 17 achievers will receive the ‘Assam Gaurav’ award.

The awards will be presented by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the Vice-President’s visit to the city, the deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Guwahati has imposed certain restrictions/regulations on the movement of commercial vehicles, including city buses and slow-moving vehicles, on certain routes from 8am to 10 pm on Tuesday to ensure safety of vulnerable road users as well as to give free passage to emergency vehicles.