Monday, February 12, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Electric cables to be laid like railway tracks on Delhi-Jaipur road: Gadkari

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Udaipur, February 12: Tram-like services will soon run between Jaipur and Delhi, which will have the best of facilities and the fare will also be less as three buses will be connected like train coaches, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said here on Monday while laying the foundation for 17 road projects.

Gadkari said he had gone to Prague, the capital of Czechoslovakia, some time ago where there was a cable above the road on which electric bus was running.

“Electric cables will be laid on the road like a railway track. After this, an electric bus will be run by connecting three buses like a coach. This service will have facilities like a plane. There will be a category like business class where tea and snacks will also be available.

“Its fare will be 30 per cent less than the diesel buses running on the roads. The special thing is that it will soon be started from Jaipur. Currently, an electric bus is being operated between Delhi and Jaipur,” Gadkari said.

During the programme, Gadkari gifted projects worth Rs 2,500 crore to Rajasthan which included construction of the six-lane Chittorgarh-Udaipur road, among others.

IANS

Previous article
Farooq Abdullah summoned by ED in money laundering case
Next article
Assam’s highest civilian awards to be conferred on Tuesday
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam’s highest civilian awards to be conferred on Tuesday

Guwahati, Feb 12: Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will be present as chief guest at the ceremony...
NATIONAL

Farooq Abdullah summoned by ED in money laundering case

Srinagar, Feb 12 (IANS) Srinagar MP and former J&K Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah has been summoned by...
NATIONAL

Tripura govt to allow tribal students to write answers in Roman script for Kokborak language exam

Agartala, Feb 12: In wake of the agitation by tribal students' bodies, the Tripura government on Monday announced...
NATIONAL

Guwahati cops rescue abducted infant; nab couple, woman

Guwahati, Feb 12: City police have rescued an 18-month-old infant within a few hours after the female child...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam’s highest civilian awards to be conferred on Tuesday

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 12: Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar...

Farooq Abdullah summoned by ED in money laundering case

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Feb 12 (IANS) Srinagar MP and former J&K...

Tripura govt to allow tribal students to write answers in Roman script for Kokborak language exam

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, Feb 12: In wake of the agitation by...
Load more

Popular news

Assam’s highest civilian awards to be conferred on Tuesday

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 12: Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar...

Farooq Abdullah summoned by ED in money laundering case

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Feb 12 (IANS) Srinagar MP and former J&K...

Tripura govt to allow tribal students to write answers in Roman script for Kokborak language exam

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, Feb 12: In wake of the agitation by...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge