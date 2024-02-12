Monday, February 12, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

‘Maha’ jolt to Cong: Ashok Chavan quits party; may join BJP, say reports

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
New Delhi, Feb 12: In a big setback for Congress, party veteran and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on Monday quit the party, and as per reports he is likely to join the BJP.

“I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of Congress party,” Ashok Chavan reportedly wrote in a short note to party unit chief Nana Patole.

Chavan, who led the Congress government in Maharashtra from 2009-10, is one of the tallest leaders in the state and also close to the Gandhis.

Chavan’s exit from the grand old party comes close on the heels of another top leader Milind Deora quitting the party, days ago.

Some unconfirmed reports suggest that Ashok Chavan is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon.

The exit of another top leader from Congress comes at a time when Rahul Gandhi is rallying support of the masses via his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Reacting to Chavan’s departure from the grand old party, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that many leaders are feeling suffocated in the Congress party and this is the outcome of this.

“You will see more stunning developments in days to come,” Fadnavis told media persons, hinting at more ‘departures’.

IANS

Previous article
SC disposes of CBI’s plea against interim bail to Chanda Kochhar
Next article
J&K’s prominent NC leader Shahnaz Ganai joins BJP
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’ trailer is a peek into sensational murder of Sheena Bora

Mumbai, Feb 12:  The trailer of the upcoming true crime documentary ‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’ was...
INTERNATIONAL

Japan culls 14,000 birds after avian flu outbreak

Tokyo, Feb 12: About 14,000 birds have been culled in the southern Japan after an avian influenza outbreak...
NATIONAL

Six BJP MLAs suspended from WB Assembly over Sandeshkhali violence issue

Kolkata, Feb 12: Six BJP MLAs, including the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari were suspended from the Assembly...
NATIONAL

J&K’s prominent NC leader Shahnaz Ganai joins BJP

Srinagar, Feb 12:  Prominent National Conference (NC) leader and former legislator, Shahnaz Ganai joined the BJP on Monday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’ trailer is a peek into sensational murder of Sheena Bora

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Feb 12:  The trailer of the upcoming true...

Japan culls 14,000 birds after avian flu outbreak

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tokyo, Feb 12: About 14,000 birds have been culled...

Six BJP MLAs suspended from WB Assembly over Sandeshkhali violence issue

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 12: Six BJP MLAs, including the Leader...
Load more

Popular news

‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’ trailer is a peek into sensational murder of Sheena Bora

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Feb 12:  The trailer of the upcoming true...

Japan culls 14,000 birds after avian flu outbreak

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tokyo, Feb 12: About 14,000 birds have been culled...

Six BJP MLAs suspended from WB Assembly over Sandeshkhali violence issue

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 12: Six BJP MLAs, including the Leader...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge