‘Maha’ jolt to Cong: Ashok Chavan quits party; may join BJP, say reports

“I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of Congress party,” Ashok Chavan reportedly wrote in a short note to party unit chief Nana Patole.

Chavan, who led the Congress government in Maharashtra from 2009-10, is one of the tallest leaders in the state and also close to the Gandhis.

Chavan’s exit from the grand old party comes close on the heels of another top leader Milind Deora quitting the party, days ago.

Some unconfirmed reports suggest that Ashok Chavan is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon.

The exit of another top leader from Congress comes at a time when Rahul Gandhi is rallying support of the masses via his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Reacting to Chavan’s departure from the grand old party, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that many leaders are feeling suffocated in the Congress party and this is the outcome of this.

“You will see more stunning developments in days to come,” Fadnavis told media persons, hinting at more ‘departures’.

