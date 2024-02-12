Monday, February 12, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

SC disposes of CBI’s plea against interim bail to Chanda Kochhar

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
New Delhi, Feb 12:  The Supreme Court on Monday disposed of the special leave petition filed by the CBI against the January 2023 decision of the Bombay High Court granting interim bail to former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar in the alleged Videocon loan fraud case.

However, a Bench presided over by Justice Bela M Trivedi granted liberty to the central investigative agency to file a fresh appeal against the final decision of the High Court confirming the interim bail granted to the Kochhar couple.

Disposing of CBI’s appeal, the Bench, also comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal, clarified that it did not express anything on merits.

In a decision pronounced on February 6, a Division Bench of Justices Anuja Prabhudessai and Nitin R. Borkar of the Bombay High Court confirmed the interim bail order passed in January last year.

Against the interim decision of the High Court directing release of Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar from judicial custody on the grounds that the arrest made was not in accordance with the law, the CBI had moved the Supreme Court with a special leave petition.

In an earlier hearing, the top court had raised eyebrows over continuation of Kochhars’ interim bail despite the order of the High Court directing interim release of the duo only for a term of two weeks.

“Is interim bail still continuing? Why are you not objecting?” it had asked the CBI.

Chanda Kochhar and her businessman husband Deepak Kochhar are alleged to have received kickbacks over her tenure in lieu of loans provided to the Videocon group.

IANS

Previous article
ZSL-Aaranyak facilitates Nepal team experience protection measures in Kaziranga, Manas landscapes
Next article
‘Maha’ jolt to Cong: Ashok Chavan quits party; may join BJP, say reports
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’ trailer is a peek into sensational murder of Sheena Bora

Mumbai, Feb 12:  The trailer of the upcoming true crime documentary ‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’ was...
INTERNATIONAL

Japan culls 14,000 birds after avian flu outbreak

Tokyo, Feb 12: About 14,000 birds have been culled in the southern Japan after an avian influenza outbreak...
NATIONAL

Six BJP MLAs suspended from WB Assembly over Sandeshkhali violence issue

Kolkata, Feb 12: Six BJP MLAs, including the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari were suspended from the Assembly...
NATIONAL

J&K’s prominent NC leader Shahnaz Ganai joins BJP

Srinagar, Feb 12:  Prominent National Conference (NC) leader and former legislator, Shahnaz Ganai joined the BJP on Monday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’ trailer is a peek into sensational murder of Sheena Bora

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Feb 12:  The trailer of the upcoming true...

Japan culls 14,000 birds after avian flu outbreak

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tokyo, Feb 12: About 14,000 birds have been culled...

Six BJP MLAs suspended from WB Assembly over Sandeshkhali violence issue

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 12: Six BJP MLAs, including the Leader...
Load more

Popular news

‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’ trailer is a peek into sensational murder of Sheena Bora

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Feb 12:  The trailer of the upcoming true...

Japan culls 14,000 birds after avian flu outbreak

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tokyo, Feb 12: About 14,000 birds have been culled...

Six BJP MLAs suspended from WB Assembly over Sandeshkhali violence issue

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 12: Six BJP MLAs, including the Leader...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge