Monday, February 12, 2024
Six BJP MLAs suspended from WB Assembly over Sandeshkhali violence issue

By: Agencies

Kolkata, Feb 12: Six BJP MLAs, including the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari were suspended from the Assembly for the entire session by Speaker Biman Bandhopadhya following protests by the saffron camp MLAs within the House over the continuing violence and tension in Sandeshkhali.

Besides the leader of the opposition, the other five BJP legislators who were suspended on Monday were Agnimitra Paul, Bankim Ghosh, Tapasi Mondal, Mihir Goswami and Shankar Ghosh.

On Monday as the BJP legislative team entered the floor of the House sporting T-shirts with slogans: “We are with you Sandeshkhali”. As the Speaker objected to the use of such T-shirts within the House, the BJP legislative team started protesting and raising slogans.

Some of the saffron camp MLAs were also heard blowing whistles as a mark of protest. After staging protests in the House, ultimately the BJP legislator staged a walkout in protest.

Soon after that a team of BJP legislators led by the leader of the opposition started for Sandeshkhali. The chief whip of the ruling Trinamool Congress in the Assembly, Nirmal Ghosh moved a motion proposing suspension of the entire legislative team of BJP from the House.

Later the state Parliamentary affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhya brought some amendment in the motion proposing names for suspension of six BJP legislators, including the leader of opposition. The Speaker accepted the amended motion and suspended those six BJP legislators.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, for the first time spoke about the ongoing tension and violence at Sandeshkhali that started last Thursday. “The state government has taken all necessary actions. A team from the West Bengal Commission for Women has also been sent to Sandeshkhali. Those against whom there are grievances have been arrested,” the chief minister said.

