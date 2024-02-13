Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Akshay Kumar shares first look from ‘Sarfira’

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 13: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s next film has been titled ‘Sarfira’. The actor on Tuesday, took to his Instagram and shared the first look from the film in which he can be seen opening his arms while smiling and leaning backwards while riding a bike.

In another shot, he can be seen standing against an ATR 42 flight of Air Deccan. He wrote in the caption, “Dream so Big, they call you crazy! #Sarfira releasing only in cinemas on 12th July, 2024. #MaarUdi”.

The film, which also stars Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles, is written and directed by Sudha Kongara, from a script penned by Sudha Kongara and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani. It is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Tamil film ‘Soorarai Pottru’ which was directed by Sudha Kongara.

Produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), south superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), ‘Sarfira’ is set in the world of startups and aviation, and is inspired by events from the life of G. R. Gopinath, founder of Indian low-cost airline Simplifly Deccan, as described in his memoir ‘Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey’.

‘Sarfira’ is set to arrive in cinemas on July 12. (IANS)

