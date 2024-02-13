Tuesday, February 13, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani opt for eco-conscious nuptials

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 13: Bollywood couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who are all set to get married on February 21, will be having an eco-friendly wedding in the picturesque locale of Goa.

The three-day affair, starting on February 19 and culminating in their marriage on February 21, stands out for its green initiatives.

Sources reveal that the couple has skipped on paper invites in favour of digital-only announcements to guests. In keeping with their eco-friendly theme, the wedding will feature no firework displays.

Taking their commitment a step further, Rakul and Jackky are working with experts to assess and offset their wedding’s carbon footprint.

These specialists will calculate the environmental impact of their festivities and advise on the quantity of trees to be planted to balance it out. Following this advice, the couple plans to plant these trees, symbolising their dedication to the environment either immediately after their wedding or the next day.

On Monday, their digital wedding card surfaced and the opening card had the hashtag #ABDONOBHAGNA-NI.

After dating for a few years, Rakul and Jackky chose Goa to be their wedding venue as they had reportedly fallen in love in the same location, according to reports.

Jackky’s debut film was ‘Kal Kissne Dekha’, which came out in 2009. He then starred in films such as ‘F.A.L.T.U’, ‘Ajab Gazabb Love’, ‘Rangrezz’ and ‘Youngistaan’, among many others.

Rakul made her acting debut with the Kannada film ‘Gilli’ in 2009. She stepped into the world of Hindi cinema with ‘Yaariyan’ after which she starred in films such as ‘De De Pyaar De’, ‘Runway 34’, ‘Chhatriwali’, ‘I Love You’ and ‘Doctor G’ among many others. (IANS)

Previous article
Rowan Atkinson to return for new Johnny English movie
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Farmers protest: Some gates at metro stations closed as per security instructions

Shillong, February 13: In view of farmers' call for the Delhi Chalo march, some gates at metro stations...
INTERNATIONAL

Guterres calls for resolving Pakistan poll disputes through legal means

United Nations, Feb 13:  UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for resolving the Pakistan election disputes through legal...
INTERNATIONAL

Proud of diaspora’s efforts to deepen India’s engagement with the world: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 13:  Beginning his two-day visit to the UAE on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said...
INTERNATIONAL

India is Bangladesh’s largest export destination in Asia: Indian High Commissioner

Dhaka, Feb 13:  Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma said New Delhi was today Dhaka's largest export...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Farmers protest: Some gates at metro stations closed as per security instructions

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 13: In view of farmers' call for...

Guterres calls for resolving Pakistan poll disputes through legal means

INTERNATIONAL 0
United Nations, Feb 13:  UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has...

Proud of diaspora’s efforts to deepen India’s engagement with the world: PM Modi

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 13:  Beginning his two-day visit to...
Load more

Popular news

Farmers protest: Some gates at metro stations closed as per security instructions

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 13: In view of farmers' call for...

Guterres calls for resolving Pakistan poll disputes through legal means

INTERNATIONAL 0
United Nations, Feb 13:  UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has...

Proud of diaspora’s efforts to deepen India’s engagement with the world: PM Modi

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 13:  Beginning his two-day visit to...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge