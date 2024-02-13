Assam civilian awards reflect state’s rich tapestry, people’s contribution: Vice President

Guwahati, Feb 13: “Conferment of the highest state civil award of Assam is beyond being just a celebration of individual achievement. It is also a reflection of the rich tapestry of Assam, its people and their invaluable contribution to the progress and cultural diversity of a great nation,” Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar said in his address as chief guest at the conferment of Assam’s highest civilian awards here on Tuesday.

The “Assam Baibhav”, the state’s highest civilian honour, was conferred on former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

The “Assam Saurav” was presented to four achievers in various fields. They comprise Kishan Chand Nauriyal, a cultural expert in the directorate of archaeology, indigenous and tribal faith and culture department of the Assam government, along with ace swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika; sprinter Hima Das and Tiwa dance and music exponent Nadiram Deuri.

Besides, 17 other achievers were conferred the “Assam Gaurav” award.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria conferred the awards at the ceremony which was also graced by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Today’s awards, Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurav, and Assam Gaurav, symbolise the acknowledgment of outstanding contributions in various fields. I could never imagine that the fields will be so diversified, that the recipients will be spread across the strata of society. People being conferred are those who really deserve it, they have been discovered and honoured. Congratulations to the government,” the Vice President said.

“This year, the Assam Baibhav is being befittingly conferred on eminently deserving former CJI and the first from the Northeast to occupy the highest judicial pedestal, Justice Ranjan Gogoi,” Dhankhar said.

“As a former CJI, and a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, Justice Gogoi has exemplified the highest standards of integrity, wisdom and commitment to justice. His contributions are not only limited to the courtroom but extend to the legislative realm, where he continues to contribute to the betterment of our nation,” he said.