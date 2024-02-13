Tuesday, February 13, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Assam civilian awards reflect state’s rich tapestry, people’s contribution: Vice President

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Guwahati, Feb 13: “Conferment of the highest state civil award of Assam is beyond being just a celebration of individual achievement. It is also a reflection of the rich tapestry of Assam, its people and their invaluable contribution to the progress and cultural diversity of a great nation,” Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar said in his address as chief guest at the conferment of Assam’s highest civilian awards here on Tuesday.

The “Assam Baibhav”, the state’s highest civilian honour, was conferred on former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

The “Assam Saurav” was presented to four achievers in various fields. They comprise Kishan Chand Nauriyal, a cultural expert in the directorate of archaeology, indigenous and tribal faith and culture department of the Assam government, along with ace swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika; sprinter Hima Das and Tiwa dance and music exponent Nadiram Deuri.

Besides, 17 other achievers were conferred the “Assam Gaurav” award.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria conferred the awards at the ceremony which was also graced by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Today’s awards, Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurav, and Assam Gaurav, symbolise the acknowledgment of outstanding contributions in various fields. I could never imagine that the fields will be so diversified, that the recipients will be spread across the strata of society. People being conferred are those who really deserve it, they have been discovered and honoured. Congratulations to the government,” the Vice President said.

“This year, the Assam Baibhav is being befittingly conferred on eminently deserving former CJI and the first from the Northeast to occupy the highest judicial pedestal, Justice Ranjan Gogoi,” Dhankhar said.

“As a former CJI, and a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, Justice Gogoi has exemplified the highest standards of integrity, wisdom and commitment to justice. His contributions are not only limited to the courtroom but extend to the legislative realm, where he continues to contribute to the betterment of our nation,” he said.

Previous article
Coordination committee to be formed to tackle cross border crimes: Tynsong
Next article
AOSW raises scepter of sugar smuggling into Bangladesh, seeks intervention by forces, veracity of bills by taxation
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

AOSW raises scepter of sugar smuggling into Bangladesh, seeks intervention by forces, veracity of bills by taxation

Williamnagar, Feb 13: In another incident that could cause international concern, the Achik Organization for Social Welfare (AOSW),...
MEGHALAYA

Coordination committee to be formed to tackle cross border crimes: Tynsong

Shillong, Feb 13: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong today informed that a coordination committee comprising of BSF,...
MEGHALAYA

4th semester students in St. Anthony’s College opposed to wearing uniform

Shillong, Feb 13: A section of the students of St. Anthony’s College on Tuesday urged upon the college...
Politics

Buoyed by Assembly poll success, BJP eyeing all 29 LS seats in MP

Shillong, February 13: A little over two months after the BJP registered a landslide victory in the Assembly...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

AOSW raises scepter of sugar smuggling into Bangladesh, seeks intervention by forces, veracity of bills by taxation

MEGHALAYA 0
Williamnagar, Feb 13: In another incident that could cause...

Coordination committee to be formed to tackle cross border crimes: Tynsong

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 13: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong...

4th semester students in St. Anthony’s College opposed to wearing uniform

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 13: A section of the students of...
Load more

Popular news

AOSW raises scepter of sugar smuggling into Bangladesh, seeks intervention by forces, veracity of bills by taxation

MEGHALAYA 0
Williamnagar, Feb 13: In another incident that could cause...

Coordination committee to be formed to tackle cross border crimes: Tynsong

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 13: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong...

4th semester students in St. Anthony’s College opposed to wearing uniform

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 13: A section of the students of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge