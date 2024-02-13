Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Coordination committee to be formed to tackle cross border crimes: Tynsong

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 13: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong today informed that a coordination committee comprising of BSF, civil administration and local residents residing along the international border areas would be constituted to avoid any instances of violence, smuggling and even illegal immigration across the border.

Tynsong also said that the Government had already taken up the matter of fencing of Indo Bangla border with the Central Government. He said that the people welcomed fencing but they wanted the fencing to be close to zero point.

Tynsong also spoke about Shillong-Dawki road project saying People have agreed to part away their land for Pynursla Bypass which falls in package 3.

Tynsong also said that the door was still open for HNLC to come back and resume the peace talks which has been stalled after HNLC walked out of the talks.

