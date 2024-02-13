Shillong Medical College taking different shape

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 12: Six years after laying the foundation stone for the 100-bed Shillong Medical College and Hospital, the Meghalaya government has floated a request for proposal (RFP) for a design consultancy service to upgrade Ganesh Das Hospital, Civil Hospital, and Pasteur Institute into a consolidated teaching and medical college establishment.

According to the RFP, the primary objective of this project in Shillong is to enhance the healthcare infrastructure in the state by establishing a state-run medical college integrated with the district and referral hospitals.

The college will adhere to the norms and guidelines set forth by the National Medical Commission, providing high-quality undergraduate medical education and fostering comprehensive healthcare services for the Northeast.

The plan is to initiate the medical college with an annual intake of 100 MBBS students, officials said.

The proposal would be evaluated by a Tender Approval Committee to be constituted by the government.

The RFP was issued on February 9. The pre-bid meeting with participating bidders will be held on February 19. The bids will be opened on March 3 and evaluated from March 15 to 30.

Meghalaya is lagging behind the other northeastern states, each of which has one or more medical colleges.

The foundation stone for the proposed medical college in Shillong was laid at the RP Chest Hospital in Jhalupara. The project did not progress beyond changing the site to Umsawli.