Govt seeks three weeks from HC to settle issues

Shillong-Dawki Road project

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 12: The state government has sought three weeks’ time from the High Court of Meghalaya to find out the feasibility of giving quietus (final settlement) to the issues concerning the package III of the Shillong-Dawki Road project.

During the hearing on the matter on Monday, the state government filed an affidavit highlighting full details of the five packages, out of which the parties submitted that the issue is with regard to package III.

The issue is that alignment of the Pynursla Bypass could not be finalised due to objection raised by the locals. The extract of the affidavit also stated that the alignment is under finalisation and the DPR for package III is being prepared.

The matter will be heard again on February 26.