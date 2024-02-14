Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Health

1 in 9 adults in US experience Long Covid: CDC

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 14: About one in nine adults in the US who have ever had Covid-19 continue to experience Long Covid with a wide range of symptoms, according to new data of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

To bolster Long Covid research efforts, the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced on Tuesday that it is investing an additional $515 million over the next four years into the Researching Covid to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) Initiative, a nationwide research program to fully understand, diagnose and treat Long Covid.

Nearly 90,000 adults and children are participating in RECOVER observational studies through more than 300 clinical research sites across the country, Xinhua news agency reported, citing NIH.

RECOVER findings, including the identification of major symptom clusters, are helping clinical researchers broaden the identification of Long Covid in their patients and ultimately helping to inform diagnosis, treatment and care for all those suffering from Long Covid, said NIH. (IANS)

Previous article
‘Avoid cooking oils with carcinogenic contaminants’
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

1 in 9 adults in US experience Long Covid: CDC

Los Angeles, Feb 14: About one in nine adults in the US who have ever had Covid-19 continue...
NATIONAL

Celebrating PM Modi’s visit, Burj Khalifa lit up with Indian Tricolour

Dubai, Feb 14:  Sheathed in the hues of the Indian Tricolour, Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa was lit up...
INTERNATIONAL

US inflation touches 3.1% leaving doubts over whether Fed will resort to rate cuts

New York, Feb 14: Inflation in the US, which cooled in January, rose again exceeding Wall Street’s expectations,...
Business

FII selling in Indian markets could intensify after hotter than expected US inflation numbers

Shillong, February 14: A major catalyst driving the rally in global equity markets has been on the expectations...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

1 in 9 adults in US experience Long Covid: CDC

INTERNATIONAL 0
Los Angeles, Feb 14: About one in nine adults...

Celebrating PM Modi’s visit, Burj Khalifa lit up with Indian Tricolour

NATIONAL 0
Dubai, Feb 14:  Sheathed in the hues of the...

US inflation touches 3.1% leaving doubts over whether Fed will resort to rate cuts

INTERNATIONAL 0
New York, Feb 14: Inflation in the US, which...
Load more

Popular news

1 in 9 adults in US experience Long Covid: CDC

INTERNATIONAL 0
Los Angeles, Feb 14: About one in nine adults...

Celebrating PM Modi’s visit, Burj Khalifa lit up with Indian Tricolour

NATIONAL 0
Dubai, Feb 14:  Sheathed in the hues of the...

US inflation touches 3.1% leaving doubts over whether Fed will resort to rate cuts

INTERNATIONAL 0
New York, Feb 14: Inflation in the US, which...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge