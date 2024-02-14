Escalating security presence on Punjab-Haryana borders as protesters forge ahead to Delhi

Shillong, February 14: On the second consecutive day, a substantial security buildup persisted along the inter-state borders of Punjab and Haryana as determined protesting farmers assembled, steadfast in their journey to the national capital to voice grievances.

As per IANS, the demands encompass a legal assurance of minimum support prices (MSP) for crops.

In attempts to thwart the farmers’ progression towards the capital, the police employed tear gas against the demonstrators, resulting in injuries during clashes and stone pelting involving both law enforcement and protesters. Representing over 200 farmer unions, the protestors also advocate for the waiver of farm loans and the withdrawal of criminal cases against those opposing farm laws.

Responding to the situation, farmer unions established makeshift hospitals at the protest site, and the Punjab government alerted nearby healthcare facilities to handle potential emergencies. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema expressed support for the farmers, condemning attacks and advocating for a constructive dialogue with the government.

Drones were utilized to release tear gas shells on the assembled crowd, leading to the detention of several farmers at the border. In a previous encounter, farmers damaged multi-layered barricades erected by the police by dismantling cement and barbed wire fencing with tractors. Their aim was to breach the barricades and cross the Singhu border into Haryana, progressing toward the national capital.

The farmers plan to march to Delhi from various borders, including Ambala-Shambhu, Khanauri-Jind, and Dabwali. In response to the escalating situation, mobile internet services have been suspended in seven districts of Haryana, and Section 144 has been imposed in Panchkula and Chandigarh.