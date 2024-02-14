Tear gas shells fired again on protesting farmers at Punjab-Haryana border

Shillong, February 14: Undaunted by clashes with the police at the Punjab-Haryana border, protesting farmers resumed their march towards Delhi on Wednesday, declaring a temporary “ceasefire” after a tumultuous day marked by tear gas, water cannons, and confrontations with law enforcement.

As per India Today, despite a substantial security presence, concrete barricades, and obstructed roads, hundreds of tractor trolleys were observed lined up at Shambhu on the Punjab-Haryana border as the farmers persisted in their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march. In the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday, police personnel once again utilized tear gas to deter protesters from approaching the barricades.

The scenes mirrored the protests of 2020-21 as thousands of primarily Punjab-based farmers faced a robust police force while attempting to breach barricades on their way to Delhi. Haryana Police employed various tactics, including drones with tear gas canisters, water cannons, and concrete barriers, to prevent the farmers’ entry into the state.

Led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march stems from inconclusive talks with the Centre. The farmers’ demands encompass a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and the waiver of agricultural loans. In encounters at two key border points, farmers from Punjab encountered determined resistance from Haryana Police, who employed tear gas, water cannons, and other measures to impede their progress towards Delhi.