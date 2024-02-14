Wednesday, February 14, 2024
‘Harassment’ of vet: Coordination panels soon in all civil subdivisions

SHILLONG, Feb 13: In the backdrop of the alleged harassment meted out to a Veterinary and Animal Husbandry officer by a BSF personnel, the state government has decided to constitute ‘standing coordination committees’ in all civil subdivisions which share the India-Bangladesh border.
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting attended by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, officials of the Home Department, Inspector General of BSF and other officials of the border-guarding force.
After the meeting, Tynsong told reporters the incident of Sunday was amicably resolved. It is a closed chapter now, he added.
He also said that a notification for the standing coordination committees would be out soon. Each of them will be headed by the SDO (Civil) while the members will be SDPO, company commander of the BSF camp of the area and local leaders like Rangbah Shnong, Sordars etc.
The committees will meet at least twice a month to sort out any differences arising along border areas. Meghalaya has 5-6 civil subdivisions which share their border with Bangladesh, Tynsong said.
The committees will also discuss issues including smuggling, illegal immigration from Bangladesh etc.
BSF Meghalaya IG, Harbax Singh Dhillon said the “unfortunate” incident is being investigated.
In a statement, a public relations officer (PRO) of BSF said on February 11 at around 12:05 pm, BSF troops in Hawaitila observed an individual heading towards Lakroh Nala which is very close to the international border.
The PRO said when the person was stopped by the personnel, he expressed displeasure, viewing it as an affront to his ego since he is a local veterinary doctor. He started filming the border area and the personnel on duty.
“Despite requests from the BSF troops to stop filming, the individual did not adhere to the requests. Later, the said veterinary doctor left the area while threatening the BSF troops on duty with dire consequences. After some time, he returned with some villagers, shouting at the BSF troops and recording a video to defame the force,” the statement said.
The statement dismissed as “entirely false and misleading propaganda against the BSF troops” the individual’s charge that the personnel threatened to shoot him and strip him.
A meeting was held at the office of SDO (Civil) Amlarem on Tuesday. It was chaired by Abhishek Saini and attended by other officials. The factual position of the issue was brought to the notice of the house and thereafter, the matter was resolved amicably, the statement said.
Another meeting on the same day was convened. It was attended by Amlarem MLA Lahkmen Rymbui, Chief Advisor to the Government of Meghalaya, Additional Home Secretary of Government of Meghalaya, IG (Law & Order) of Meghalaya Police, IG (Border) and IG of BSF Meghalaya to discuss the incident.
“The IG of BSF Meghalaya, after citing the facts of the case, assured the house that the BSF is committed to the larger interest of national security, even in the face of challenges and constraints,” the statement added.

