Uniform bothers students of St. Anthony’s College

Plea to exempt fourth-semester students from wearing it to college

SHILLONG, Feb 13: A section of the students of St. Anthony’s College on Tuesday urged the college management to exempt fourth-semester students from wearing uniforms.

The appeal was made during the students’ meeting with Br. Albert Dkhar, the college principal, in the presence of some members of the NEHUSU.

Arman Malngiang, a fourth-semester student, told reporters after the meeting that a delegation submitted a signed campaign letter and a statement on the financial condition of the students to justify the plea against the uniform.

“We also requested the principal to be lenient toward the first semester students as they did not get prior information about wearing the uniform,” he said.

Malngiang said it would be ill-advised for each fourth-semester student to cough up Rs 5,800 for the uniform as they have about 18 months left in college.

“The school management can make uniforms mandatory for the next batch of students after putting up notices,” he added.

“We have also requested the principal to not take any action against the students who do not attend classes in uniforms from next week,” Malngiang said.

The principal gave no assurance on exempting the fourth-semester students from wearing the uniform and said he would have to take up the issues with the decision-making body of the Salesians.

Lamshaphrang Kharbhih, another fourth-semester student said the college management did not disclose how many students were in favour and how many were against the move to introduce the uniform. He revealed that the survey was conducted in the college last year.

Banmankhraw Lyngdoh, also a fourth-semester student, said a majority of the fifth-semester students have reportedly given their consent to the decision on the uniform. “The move does not affect them, as they are leaving the college anyway,” he added.

About 400-plus fourth-semester students are against the decision to introduce the uniform, he said.

“We expect more support once the classes start,” Lyngdoh said.

Br. Dkhar declined to speak to the reporters who sought his comment on the uniform issue.