Wednesday, February 14, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Uniform bothers students of St. Anthony’s College

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Plea to exempt fourth-semester students from wearing it to college

SHILLONG, Feb 13: A section of the students of St. Anthony’s College on Tuesday urged the college management to exempt fourth-semester students from wearing uniforms.
The appeal was made during the students’ meeting with Br. Albert Dkhar, the college principal, in the presence of some members of the NEHUSU.
Arman Malngiang, a fourth-semester student, told reporters after the meeting that a delegation submitted a signed campaign letter and a statement on the financial condition of the students to justify the plea against the uniform.
“We also requested the principal to be lenient toward the first semester students as they did not get prior information about wearing the uniform,” he said.
Malngiang said it would be ill-advised for each fourth-semester student to cough up Rs 5,800 for the uniform as they have about 18 months left in college.
“The school management can make uniforms mandatory for the next batch of students after putting up notices,” he added.
“We have also requested the principal to not take any action against the students who do not attend classes in uniforms from next week,” Malngiang said.
The principal gave no assurance on exempting the fourth-semester students from wearing the uniform and said he would have to take up the issues with the decision-making body of the Salesians.
Lamshaphrang Kharbhih, another fourth-semester student said the college management did not disclose how many students were in favour and how many were against the move to introduce the uniform. He revealed that the survey was conducted in the college last year.
Banmankhraw Lyngdoh, also a fourth-semester student, said a majority of the fifth-semester students have reportedly given their consent to the decision on the uniform. “The move does not affect them, as they are leaving the college anyway,” he added.
About 400-plus fourth-semester students are against the decision to introduce the uniform, he said.
“We expect more support once the classes start,” Lyngdoh said.
Br. Dkhar declined to speak to the reporters who sought his comment on the uniform issue.

Previous article
Pynursla Bypass project clears land hurdle
Next article
‘Harassment’ of vet: Coordination panels soon in all civil subdivisions
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

A destitute child observes two musicians from Mumbai and Europe busking at the busy Police Bazar thoroughfare on Tuesday. The duo has been...

MEGHALAYA

‘Harassment’ of vet: Coordination panels soon in all civil subdivisions

SHILLONG, Feb 13: In the backdrop of the alleged harassment meted out to a Veterinary and Animal Husbandry...
MEGHALAYA

Pynursla Bypass project clears land hurdle

SHILLONG, Feb 13: In what can be termed as good news, the landowners of the Pynursla Bypass which...
MEGHALAYA

Exclusive budget for screening and detection of cancer likely in state

SHILLONG, Feb 13: The state government on Tuesday hinted at the possibility of earmarking an exclusive budgetary allocation...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge