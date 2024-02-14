Hindi in Assembly: VPP pans Guv again

SHILLONG, Feb 13: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Tuesday continued its tirade against Governor Phagu Chauhan for his scheduled address in the Assembly on the opening day of the Budget session in Hindi.

VPP president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit came down heavily on the state’s political leaders for not finding any problem with the use of the Hindi language in the 60-member House.

“Will they accept if the Centre decides that all examinations should be written in Hindi, or if the Centre says only Hindi should be spoken in the state?” he asked.

He, however, said the VPP was not against the Hindi language. “We voiced our concern on this issue since we promote our local language. The Hill State Movement started after the Assam government decided to impose the Assamese language,” Basaiawmoit said.

He asserted that the party will continue to oppose any move by the Centre to impose Hindi on the people of Meghalaya.

Boost for VPP ahead of LS polls

Meanwhile, in a massive boost to the VPP, several leaders from the Nongstoin units of Congress, HSPDP, and UDP joined the party on Tuesday.

Former MPCC secretary and advisor of the Nongstoin Block Congress, Golden Nonglong joined the VPP with more than 50 of his supporters at a formal reception ceremony held at the residence of party president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit.

VPP vice president Kara Chen and the MLAs – Adelbert Nongrum, Heaving Stone Kharpran, and Brightstarwell Marbaniang – received the former Congress members formally.

Among those who joined were members of the women’s wing of the UDP.

Nonglong said he decided to join the VPP after analysing its performance and ideology over eight months since leaving Congress. “We feel the VPP has the right leadership and principles to take up issues affecting the people,” he said, lauding the four MLAs of the party.

“I do not think there is anything wrong with the MLAs hitting the streets for the people they represent.

Mahatma Gandhi also came out on the street to fight for freedom from British rule,” he said.

The other leaders said the VPP is the only hope for protecting the interest of Meghalaya and the rights of its indigenous population.