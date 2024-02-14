CM seeks central incentives for state’s economic growth

SHILLONG, Feb 13: In order to promote the region’s economic growth, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday asked for the Centre’s assistance in extending a number of incentives that have been put in place in other states and UTs to Meghalaya.

“Met Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal to apprise him of the initiatives we look forward to take up in Meghalaya to bolster investments across different sectors,” Sangma posted on X after his meeting with Goyal in New Delhi.

“…Also to seek the support of GoI in extending various incentives implemented in other States/UTs to be applicable to Meghalaya & NE states to further economic growth for the region. We are grateful for his unwavering support of our vision for Meghalaya,” he wrote.

It may be noted that the chief minister has set a target of making the state a $10 billion economy by 2028.

He had previously declared that in the next five years, the nation’s $5 trillion economy would rise to become the third largest in the world.

“The Meghalaya government has set a goal to double the state’s GDP to $10 billion by 2028, in line with that prediction. We would be in a watershed period for our state between 2023 and 2028. In order to create a magnificent Meghalaya — a hill state that is a model of governance, ease of living, and citizen happiness — we will combine the excellent work of the previous five years and step up our efforts,” Sangma declared.

According to him, border trade is an important component of the state’s aspiration to double the economy to $10 billion and that the state government is working with the Centre to strengthen the border infrastructure including border haats, land customs stations and integrated checkpoints. The government is also engaging with various stakeholders, including business heads to promote regional economic integration and connectivity, he mentioned.