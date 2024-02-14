M’laya athletes to compete in Taekwondo league

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 13: Thirty-three athletes and Taekwondo players have earned their spots to represent the state in the Khelo India Women’s Taekwondo League 2023-2024 (Phase-I). The eagerly anticipated event is scheduled to take place at the prestigious Assam Rifles “Dronacharya Indoor Sports Complex” in Laitkor, Shillong, from February 14 to 17, 2024.

This marks a significant milestone as it is the first time that Meghalaya will host such a prestigious league, as highlighted by the General Secretary of the Meghalaya Taekwondo Association. The selection of thirty-three talented individuals underscores the growing prowess and dedication within the local Taekwondo community, showcasing the depth of talent that the state possesses.

The Khelo India Women’s Taekwondo League serves as a platform to promote and nurture emerging talent in the sport, providing a competitive environment for athletes to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level. With representation from Meghalaya, the league promises to be a showcase of athleticism, determination, and sportsmanship.Athletes and fans alike eagerly await the commencement of the league, as it promises to be a thrilling display of skill and determination. The event not only provides an opportunity for athletes to compete but also serves as a celebration of sportsmanship.