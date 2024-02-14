Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Sara Ali Khan’s Ae Watan Mere Watan is set to release digitally on March 21

By: Agencies

On World Radio Day, the makers of the upcoming film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ have announced that the movie will release digitally on March 21.
The date was revealed with a motion picture, featuring the voice of lead actor Sara Ali Khan as Usha, passionately urging the nation to unite against the British Raj through a clandestine radio.
‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ is a fictional tale that tells the riveting story about an underground radio station, led by a courageous young girl, that changed the course of India’s freedom struggle.
Drawing inspiration from freedom fighter Usha Mehta’s remarkable journey, the film pays a tribute to both — the celebrated as well as the unsung heroes and encapsulates the bravery, patriotism, sacrifice, and persistence exhibited by the youth of India during the freedom movement.
“ ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ is more than just a film; it’s a homage to the innumerable indomitable heroes whose sacrifices defined India’s path to freedom. The story struck a deep chord with us and we instinctively felt the need to bring it to life,” said Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, India and Southeast Asia, Prime Video.
The movie is a Dharmatic Entertainment production and is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra. (IANS)

Previous article
Being famous after Titanic was horrible, says Kate Winslet
Next article
John Lennon resented Muhammad Ali for making Beatles ‘look stupid’
