Conrad launches CM CONNECT to take government closer to people

Shillong, Feb 15: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma launched ‘CM CONNECT’, a public service delivery system, on Thursday, aimed at fostering greater accessibility to governance for citizens.

Citizens can now call 1971 or the toll-free number 18002456851, or send a WhatsApp message to 9436394363 to register their complaints and grievances.

This initiative is tailored to bolster the efficiency, transparency, and availability of government services. Encouraging the young recruits, who are now, in the Chief Minister’s words, “The eyes and ears of the government,” he said that they should ensure they are polite to the callers.

The helpline 1971 will be operational from 8 AM to 8 PM, in five languages including Khasi, Garo and Jaintia.