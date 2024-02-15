Thursday, February 15, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Conrad launches projects worth Rs 400 crore

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, Feb 15: The Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma unveiled projects worth Rs 400 crores on Thursday at the North Eastern Hill University’s Convention Hall, as part of Meghalaya Next initiative.

Projects such as MegARISE, Meghalaya State Organic Mission, CM Connect, and Green Meghalaya (PES) were launched during the event.

Additionally, Sangma distributed cheques to beneficiaries of FOCUS.

The Meghalaya State Organic Mission aims to convert and sustain 100,000 hectares of land to National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP)-certified organic cultivation by 2028, compared to the current 22,000 hectares.

MegARISE is geared towards safeguarding vulnerable catchment areas in Meghalaya and is a stride towards implementing the State Water Policy.

Furthermore, Sangma virtually inaugurated 12 processing units and 3 cold storages across the state.

Previous article
Conrad launches CM CONNECT to take government closer to people
Next article
Terror funding case: Yasin Malik provided necessary medical treatment, Centre tells Delhi HC
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Terror funding case: Yasin Malik provided necessary medical treatment, Centre tells Delhi HC

Shillong, February 15: The Delhi High Court was informed that Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin...
MEGHALAYA

Conrad launches CM CONNECT to take government closer to people

Shillong, Feb 15:  Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma launched 'CM CONNECT', a public service delivery system, on Thursday,...
NATIONAL

Opp not needed as long as govt performs, claims Himanta

Guwahati, Feb 15: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that “as long as the incumbent...
INTERNATIONAL

Putin says Biden presidency better for Russia than Trump

Washington, Feb 15:  Russian President Vladimir Putin, under fire from US President Joe Biden and NATO allies for...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Terror funding case: Yasin Malik provided necessary medical treatment, Centre tells Delhi HC

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 15: The Delhi High Court was informed...

Conrad launches CM CONNECT to take government closer to people

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 15:  Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma launched...

Opp not needed as long as govt performs, claims Himanta

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 15: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
Load more

Popular news

Terror funding case: Yasin Malik provided necessary medical treatment, Centre tells Delhi HC

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 15: The Delhi High Court was informed...

Conrad launches CM CONNECT to take government closer to people

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 15:  Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma launched...

Opp not needed as long as govt performs, claims Himanta

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 15: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge