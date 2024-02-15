Conrad launches projects worth Rs 400 crore

Shillong, Feb 15: The Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma unveiled projects worth Rs 400 crores on Thursday at the North Eastern Hill University’s Convention Hall, as part of Meghalaya Next initiative.

Projects such as MegARISE, Meghalaya State Organic Mission, CM Connect, and Green Meghalaya (PES) were launched during the event.

Additionally, Sangma distributed cheques to beneficiaries of FOCUS.

The Meghalaya State Organic Mission aims to convert and sustain 100,000 hectares of land to National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP)-certified organic cultivation by 2028, compared to the current 22,000 hectares.

MegARISE is geared towards safeguarding vulnerable catchment areas in Meghalaya and is a stride towards implementing the State Water Policy.

Furthermore, Sangma virtually inaugurated 12 processing units and 3 cold storages across the state.