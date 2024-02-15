GSWSS-III faces Hima Mawphlang roadblock

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 14: The state government has always faced significant challenges when implementing central projects and the Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme Phase-III is no exception. The implementation of the scheme has been stalled due to ongoing negotiations for land for more than 16 years after it was approved in 2008.

The GSWSS Phase-III was approved in order to help city dwellers with their water problems. The project, which would have cost Rs 193.5 crore and be completed by May 2011, was approved by the central government in October 2008. That estimate has increased to Rs 300 crore, but there is no indication when it will be finished.

The bone of contention is the government’s inability to come to an understanding with the Hima Mawphlang which is demanding over 20 jobs in the PHE Department for the locals in lieu of around 2-3 acres of land needed by the government for installation of the second pumping set.

Explaining the reasons behind the delay, PHE Minister Marcuise N Marak said that the department has received clearance from the PWD, Forest, and the Shillong Cantonment Board, but the main issue lies with Hima Mawphlang.

“They demanded jobs and the government agreed to it. The cabinet has already cleared their demand and the PHE Chief Engineer has already issued the letter but they are yet to submit the applications of the candidates who need the jobs,” Marak said.

Asked if the government was being “held to ransom”, he replied, “That is what I am wondering. Despite my best efforts, they continue to update their demands every time. When the land is theirs, what can we do?”

He claimed that once the second pumping set is installed, the process of laying of pipes in around 10–12 zones will begin.

Shortage of water in urban areas

Admitting to the problem of shortage of potable water in urban areas, including Shillong, Marak said that in addition to the JJM project, which aims to provide potable water to rural households, various other centrally-sponsored projects are being implemented to address the issue of water scarcity in urban areas.

“JJM is for rural areas; for urban areas, we are getting funds from the Centre under various schemes such as AMRUT,” he stated.

Acknowledging the water crisis in some parts of Shillong, he said, “We won’t be able to cover it until the GSWSC-III is implemented. There are no measures for the interim.”

On the report of presence of arsenic in water, he said it was a general remark. “The report was about arsenic in groundwater, while we are providing river water. We are also treating muddy water in the laboratory at the Mawphlang treatment plant, but the municipal board is ultimately responsible for distribution after the supplies are supplied to the city,” he stated.

Asked about allegations of shoddy implementation of the JJM in parts of the state, Marak said, “We have attained 74.47 percentage coverage in the state and 4, 85,122 lakh household has been connected so what is the problem.”

He explained that the government was implementing scores of schemes and there will inevitably be some minor issues. “We are working to fix them, but some of the allegations are false. JJM implementation is very transparent,” he said, while hinting that the government intends to have the project finished by March or April of this year.