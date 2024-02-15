NPP says party’s win will ensure more central schemes for state

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 14: The NPP which is aiming to win both the Lok Sabha seats in the state has claimed that two members of parliament from the same party would pave the way for greater number of central schemes to be sanctioned for the state.

“Agatha Sangma will win definitely in Tura and we are very hopeful for a positive outcome in the Shillong seat. We appeal the people of Khasi-Jaintia Hills to vote for the NPP as the party under the leadership of Conrad Sangma has tried its level-best to transform the state and we are hopeful of getting more support from the Centre for the people and the state,” cabinet minister and NPP working president Marcuise N Marak said on Wednesday.

“If we have two MPs in Delhi from the NPP, it will be easy for us to get clearance of all centrally-sponsored schemes,” he stated.

Countering accusations of Agatha Sangma not doing much as the MP of Tura, he said, “She had done a lot for Tura. So many school building have been funded from the MP schemes. She was instrumental in getting so many central schemes,” Marak continued.

When it was pointed out that she had supported the Citizenship Amendment Act in Parliament, he claimed that it was not like that. He, however, did not elaborate on the matter.

He also pointed out that the NPP would not take its political opponents lightly and would try to win the election based on the party’s performance in the state.