Thursday, February 15, 2024
News Alert

‘Miffed’ with local leadership, Trinamool MP Mimi Chakraborty announces resignation

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 15: Actress-politician Mimi Chakraborty, who’s the Trinamool Congress MP from Jadavpur in Kolkata, announced her decision to resign as a Lok Sabha member after meeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here on Thursday.

Chakraborty has also expressed her desire to permanently move away from politics and concentrate on her acting career instead.

The actress-politician reached the Assembly premises on Thursday afternoon and complained to the Chief Minister against the behaviour meted out to her by the local leadership of her own party in her constituency.

Chakraborty also told the Chief Minister that she has no intention to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“I have tendered my resignation to the Chief Minister and once she accepts it, I will go the national capital and submit the same to the Lok Sabha Speaker,” Chakraborty said after meeting the Chief Minister.

Recently, Chakraborty had resigned from two Parliamentary standing committees in which she was the representative of the Trinamool Congress. She had also stepped down from different organisational posts within her constituency.

Speaking about her resignation from the standing committees and organisational posts, Chakraborty said that some people tried to create a rumour that these resignations were meant to ensure her candidature for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“I personally feel now that politics is not an area suitable for me. People often get the licence to abuse you once you enter politics. Had I done anything wrong, my name would have been in the headlines.

“I haven’t caused harm to anyone. I am not a politician. I do not want to be a politician. I just wanted to work for the people as an ordinary worker. I have never used abusive language against those belonging to the opposition camps,” she said.

Chakraborty also said that she wanted to resign as an MP in 2022.

“However, the Chief Minister had then prevented me from doing so,” she said. (IANS)

Previous article
Terror funding case: Yasin Malik provided necessary medical treatment, Centre tells Delhi HC
Next article
Assam to have Rs 25000-cr worth semiconductor packaging plant: Union minister
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Don Bosco student wins MMA title

Tura, Feb 15: A student of Don Bosco college has done himself and his college proud by winning...
MEGHALAYA

How smuggling of betel nuts from Bangladesh has choke slammed local farmers

Biplab Kr Dey Tura/Baghmara/ Shallang, Feb 15: Garo Hills has always been blessed with a climate that allows for...
Business

Assam to have Rs 25000-cr worth semiconductor packaging plant: Union minister

Guwahati, Feb 15: Union minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Thursday announced that...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Shah Rukh Khan makes Korean hearts, says ‘love you BTS’

Shillong, February 15: In a new video, where he announced the digital release of ‘Dunki’ on OTT, Bollywood...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Don Bosco student wins MMA title

News Alert 0
Tura, Feb 15: A student of Don Bosco college...

How smuggling of betel nuts from Bangladesh has choke slammed local farmers

MEGHALAYA 0
Biplab Kr Dey Tura/Baghmara/ Shallang, Feb 15: Garo Hills has...

Assam to have Rs 25000-cr worth semiconductor packaging plant: Union minister

Business 0
Guwahati, Feb 15: Union minister of state for electronics...
Load more

Popular news

Don Bosco student wins MMA title

News Alert 0
Tura, Feb 15: A student of Don Bosco college...

How smuggling of betel nuts from Bangladesh has choke slammed local farmers

MEGHALAYA 0
Biplab Kr Dey Tura/Baghmara/ Shallang, Feb 15: Garo Hills has...

Assam to have Rs 25000-cr worth semiconductor packaging plant: Union minister

Business 0
Guwahati, Feb 15: Union minister of state for electronics...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge