Terror funding case: Yasin Malik provided necessary medical treatment, Centre tells Delhi HC

Shillong, February 15: The Delhi High Court was informed that Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik, who is undergoing a life sentence in a terror funding case, has been examined by doctors at AIIMS and received medical treatment.

On February 2, Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta had directed the Tihar Jail Superintendent to ensure necessary medical treatment to Malik.

The counsel representing the Centre and the Director General of Prisons (Tihar Jail) assured the court that Malik had been provided with requisite medical treatment and would continue to receive necessary care as and when required.

Rajat Nair, representing the Centre and DG (Prisons), confirmed that Malik was examined at AIIMS, received medical attention, and was subsequently discharged.

Justice Mendiratta recorded the submissions made by the counsel and disposed Malik’s petition.

Malik’s plea had sought directions from the court to refer him for essential medical treatment due to cardiac and kidney-related ailments.

The court directed that a copy of the order be sent to the Jail Superintendent concerned for compliance.

His plea had urged the Union Government and jail authorities to refer him to AIIMS or any other hospital for required medical attention.

Nair had opposed the petition citing serious suppression of facts and said that Malik had denied treatment by the AIIMS Medical Board.

Nair had argued that Malik could be examined as an outpatient in jail, and arrangements for his treatment could be made within the prison, considering that he is a high-risk prisoner, not permitted physical admission to a hospital.

In response, Malik’s counsel had expressed concern about the potential impact on his health due to a change in doctors treating him.

The court is also overseeing the NIA’s plea seeking death penalty for Malik, who pleaded guilty in May 2022 and was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court in the terror funding case after being convicted of offences under various Sections of the IPC.

The NIA has challenged the trial court order to seek the death penalty for Malik. (IANS)