Police probing into EJH ‘mine tragedy’

Shillong, Feb 15: Amidst reports of another mine tragedy in Muriap village in East Jaintia Hills (EJH), the District Administration is engaging the police to ascertain the reality of the report

East Jaintia Hills DC Abhilash Baranwal said that since Wednesday evening, conflicting reports are coming about some people either dying in a coal mine or in a landslide near Lumshnong.

“We are engaging police and by today evening, we will be back with some updates, ” the DC said

As per the unconfirmed reports circulating in social media, three people from Assam died in a coal mine after the crane wire broke and 12 people are still said to be alive inside the coal mine.