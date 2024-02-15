Thursday, February 15, 2024
Meghalaya Cabinet enhances secretarial assistance amount to retired judges

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 15: Meghalaya Cabinet has decided to enhanced the amount that is given as secretarial assistance to retired judges in the state.

The State Cabinet on Thursday amended the Retired Judges’ Secretarial Assistance and Domestic Health Rules 2013.

This was done last in 2015 and following a request from the judicial officials from the judiciary from the High Court, the Cabinet approved the amendments to enhance the amount that is given as secretarial assistance in domestic health and other financial assistance that’s given to retired judges and Chief Justice.

