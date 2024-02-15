Preserve the scarce parking spaces

Editor,

Through this letter, I only want to reiterate the fact that every allotted parking space in Shillong is so precious, especially the ones designated only for four wheelers such as the Dhankheti parking lot. It means a lot to us to not have to worry that while parking our vehicles they would not be clamped in the process.

Shillong lacks parking spaces so why do away with a few existing ones that have catered to the needs of citizens be it for those who use it to drop or pick up their children from schools, or patients who need to use it for availing the services provided in hospitals.

We do agree that hawkers need to be relocated from the main road of Laitumkhrah, but to convert the Dhankheti Parking Lot into a hawkers’ market is an absolutely bad choice. Could we appeal to the authorities and other stakeholders to rethink on the issue and to identify a new space for them, but definitely not the Dhankheti parking lot please!

On second thoughts, won’t having the hawkers’ zone at Dhankheti parking lot cause further traffic congestion? Won’t the buyers need a parking space to buy the goods sold by the hawkers? Just a thought!

Yours etc…

Jayanti Shadap.

Via email

Should uniforms be compulsory in college?

Editor,

Fifteen to seventeen years of students’ lives are spent under the supervision and guidance of elders. College is the first step towards the real world. — a reality in which an individual is supposed to make decisions in his/ her life, and a platform to exercise his/her choice towards becoming a better human. Though the decision of what one needs to wear in college seems to be naive, it is a tiny step towards making decisions and choosing how one wants to represent oneself in society.” These words were said by one of the students of Jyoti, Nivas Pre-University College in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on November 28, 2017, when uniform for the college students was about to be introduced in that institution. .

Similar thoughts must be running through the minds of many students these days, especially in St. Anthony’s College. Let us highlight what the uniform represents. The etymology of the word uniform is from the Latin word unus meaning one and forma meaning form. For the police and those in the army uniform symbolizes trust, honesty and authority.

In general uniforms represent community and unity. Uniforms help remove all boundaries, distance between people in an organization, school, college, company. The uniform erases the rich and poor boundaries, erases the class boundaries. Office uniforms are a feature of companies and businesses.

Meanwhile the dress code for college students is important for several reasons:

Self-Expression: Clothing allows students to express their personality, style, and identity.

Professionalism: Appropriate attire prepares students for future job interviews and professional settings.

Respect: Dressing respectfully fosters a positive learning environment and shows consideration for others.

Safety: Some colleges have safety-related dress codes, such as lab attire in science programs.

Inclusivity: Dress codes can help create a sense of belonging and prevent discrimination.

Overall, dressing appropriately in college helps students make a positive impression, both socially and academically. Thus, it is appropriate to have a uniform as the dress code in the college which commonly harmonizes all students’ dress codes.

Few days ago, the uniform issue came to light in one of the renowned colleges of our city and it has caught our attention. With due respect to the opinions of others especially some of the final year students who refuse to wear the uniform at St. Anthony’s College, I have to say that the uniform creates a community spirit; it breaches diversity; it removes the gap between the rich and the poor; it generates a sense of belonging and loyalty to the college. Further, it works wonders when it comes to encouraging positive attitudes towards working in a team. This is especially important in the case of their representing their institution in inter-college competitions.

Moreover, the Salesians of Don Bosco are working for the young who are poorer and needy in more than 132 countries in the world. Educating young people is the core purpose of the Congregation inspired by their founder St. John Bosco commonly known as Don Bosco. I’m sure they have thought a thousand times before introducing uniforms in the college with a reasonable purpose. Brother Albert L. Dkhar, sdb the Principal of St. Anthony’s is one of the best educationists we have in the state and the North East Region and even in India. Therefore, what he and the committee of the College are trying to do is certainly for the benefit of the students, more so for the parents who spend for their children’s education. Buying a pair of uniforms is better than buying clothes regularly for the college students, who could not wear the same clothes several times lest they are looked down upon. For those who could not afford to buy more clothes to wear in college, the uniform is the choice for them for many good reasons.

I would like to put forth a suggestion. For those students who oppose wearing uniforms at St. Anthony’s College, the college authority can look at the option of reducing the price of the uniform for them or give them one pair for free.

Yours etc.,

Riwanki Suchiang.

Via email

Women tortured by TMC cadres

Editor,

The recent revelation by women of Sandeshkhali of West Bengal about harrowing tales of torture and assault perpetrated on them by the cadres of Trinamool Congress (TMC) is a blot to every civilized society. The Governor of West Bengal’s comments after meeting the victims is, “what I saw was ghastly, shocking, shattering to my senses. I saw something which I should not have seen. I heard many things which I should not have heard” (My senses shattered, ST 13.02.2024) should put to shame every right-thinking citizen. The legacy of atrocities on women in Bengal is continuing unabated under the present regime as well. Similar violence against tribal women happened in Lalgarh under the erstwhile Left Front Government about a decade and half back. Continuance of such inhuman and shameful incidents in Bengal depict the constant moral and intellectual degradation of the people of West Bengal which was once considered to be one of the most progressive and tolerant states of the country.

Yours etc.,

D. Bhattacharjee

Shillong- 1