By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 14: An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale hit parts of Meghalaya, including the capital city, at 7.23 pm on Wednesday, an official bulletin said.

The National Centre for Seismology said the quake occurred at a depth of 19 km and the exact location was around 24 km east of Guwahati, near the Assam-Meghalaya border.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property.